White Sox' Liam Hendriks Shares Rehab Update on Forearm Strain

By Alex Shapiro

Liam Hendriks shares rehab update on forearm strain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks shared an update on his rehab on Tuesday, and said he’s recovered well so far, and things are moving along as expected. The White Sox placed Hendriks on the 15-Day IL, retroactive to June 12 with a right forearm strain. He started throwing again on Monday.

Now the biggest test will be how Hendriks feels after bullpen and flat ground sessions.

“You’re still giving it everything you’ve got,” Hendriks said. “But you’re also mixing in breaking balls, you’re mixing in some of the stuff that’s going to torque and work on that thing.”

The earliest Hendriks can be activated off the IL is June 27th, but last week Hendriks told reporters he was targeting a July 1 return. Given how well he’s recovered however, Hendriks says the 27th is now a date that he has in mind, with maybe a few extra days off to make sure everything’s healing right.

Then comes Hendriks’ final challenge:

“To convince them that I can come back quicker than they’re trying to let me.”

