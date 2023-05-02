White Sox' Liam Hendriks Scheduled for Rehab Assignment This Weekend

Liam Hendriks scheduled for rehab assignment this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is closer and closer to taking the mound for the White Sox.

According to Pedro Grifol, he'll be going on a rehab assignment this upcoming weekend. A timeline for his return to the big leagues from the upcoming assignment was not mentioned.

Pedro Grifol said Liam Hendriks, who is back in the clubhouse today, should be at an affiliate to rehab by the end of the week — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 2, 2023

Hendriks has put himself on a fast track to returning to the bump since announcing his diagnosis of non-Hodgkins lymphoma cancer in January.

As recent as last Friday, Hendriks pitched a rehab assignment in Arizona, striking out four batters.

Meanwhile in Arizona...



Liam Hendriks strikes out FOUR! 💥 pic.twitter.com/3Z9PCEgRl2 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 28, 2023

In January, Hendriks announced on social media his cancer diagnosis. The White Sox said they wouldn't be giving any updates on his status until closer to Opening Day to respect his privacy.

Hendriks attended spring training at Camelback Ranch in Arizona with the White Sox. He threw bullpens while in Arizona, according to pitching coach Ethan Katz.

Lance Lynn later said on the FoulTerritory show with A.J. Pierzynski that Hendriks was hopeful of returning to the White Sox in May. The team aimed for June, according to Lynn.

On April 20, Hendriks announced on his Instagram page he is "cancer free." He showed a video of him ringing the ceremonial bell of his victory in his battle with cancer and his "remission" status.

Hendriks is scheduled to speak with the media on Wednesday.

