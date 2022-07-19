White Sox' Liam Hendriks mic'd up during All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks may have only faced one batter in the All-Star Game, but the Chicago White Sox closer certainly made his 1/3 of an inning stand out.

After having Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah mic'd up during his inning of work, the same was done to Hendriks when he came on to get the last out of the 8th inning.

Hendriks sure seemed to be enjoying himself even if he was only out there to get one out. Whether the censors were as happy to see him mic'd up is a whole different question.

Hendriks was mic'd up as well in the 2021 All-Star Game and was much more candid, so to speak, during his outing. He wasn't afraid to show his frustration on a couple of bad pitches to Omar Narvaez and Ozzie Albies.

This time, however, he was able to keep it more PG and even asked Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez to not throw the ball into the stands as he wanted to keep it.

It's a moment that might not have happened as Hendriks was only added to the American League roster a couple of days ago. He became the first Sox' reliever to make the team back-to-back since Bobby Jenks.

In his second season with the Sox, he has 18 saves, 45 strikeouts and a solid 2.35 ERA.

While he may have only faced one batter this time around, it's another successful All-Star appearance after getting the save in the Midsummer Classic last season.

