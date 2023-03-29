White Sox' Liam Hendriks Making Progress, Will Not Go on 60 Day IL

Liam Hendriks making progress, will not go on 60 day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks is making progress through his cancer treatments and will not be placed on the 60-day injured list to start the season, Rick Hahn told the media on Wednesday. This a great update for the White Sox star closer.

Rick Hahn said Liam Hendriks is still going through treatment but is making good progress. There’s no official timeline on his return but Hahn said it’s on purpose that he has not been placed on the 60-day IL. — James Fegan (@JRFegan) March 29, 2023

It's important to note his health is seemingly improving since Hendriks announced his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma back in early January. His treatment going in a positive direction is of the utmost importance from a human level.

From a player standpoint, Hendriks' avoidance of the 60-day injured list indicates the White Sox believe he can return to the mound faster than June. It's curious the organization didn't announce an injured list stint of any, assuming he won't be ready for Thursday's Opening Day. Nonetheless, a positive update on his baseball status.

Hendriks was present at spring training with the White Sox. According to Ethan Katz, he threw bullpens and was active in training. A little over a week ago this writing, starting pitcher Lance Lynn gave an update on Hendriks' status on the FoulTerritory podcast, saying the team hopes to get him back by June.

“We hope to get him back by June if everything is perfect,” Lynn said. “In his mind, he’ll be back in May. I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see.’... He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready as soon as they give me the go.’”

Hendriks is the most important facet of the White Sox' bullpen. Since joining the South Side before the 2021 season, he's earned two All-Star nods and the AL Reliever of the Year award. He's one of the best closers in baseball and a major asset to the White Sox.

When he returns to Guaranteed Rate Field, it will be a benchmark moment, unforgettable to fans in present to experience it.

