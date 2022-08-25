White Sox' Liam Hendriks Loses Out on 20th Straight Save, Misses Franchise Record

Liam Hendriks loses out on 20th straight save, misses franchise record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks gave up an unusual home run in the ninth-inning. Sadly, it allowed the Baltimore Orioles to tie the game up.

Kyle Stowers had never hit a home run in a major league game until Thursday night. After Adam Engel dropped what would have been a game-sealing out in foul territory, Stowers rocked a ball into right-center field.

Stowers rounded the bases with giddiness, having bombed a game-tying home run with two outs in the ninth inning against one of MLB's best closers.

Hendriks: "That was completely on me with the pitch selection [curveball]. It was a pitch that I very rarely throw in the zone and unfortunately hung that one and he got it. It’s never a good feeling, but especially in a game like today where we were grinding through." — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 26, 2022

The problem was in the sequencing for Hendriks. After trapping Stowers into a pitcher-friendly 0-2 count off two straight fastballs, he opted to go with the curveball. An 84 mph curve on the inside part of the strike zone cost Hendriks the lead and a franchise record.

The save would have been Hendriks' 20th straight save. If he would have gotten it against the Orioles on Thursday, he would have been tied with Matt Karchner (1997-98) and Roberto Hernández (1996) for the franchise record for consecutive saves.

Instead, he finished his consecutive save streak at 19 saves, tying for second with Bobby Jenks.

Despite the unfortunate home run and broken streak, Hendriks is still having a heck of a season. He holds a 3.27 ERA and is tied for the fifth-most saves in the MLB this season with Mets closer Edwin Diaz at 28 saves.

The White Sox dropped to 63-62 on the year, tied with the Twins and four games back on the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians.

