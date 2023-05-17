White Sox' Liam Hendriks Could Return to the White Sox Next Week

Liam Hendriks could return to the White Sox next week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Liam Hendriks could return to the mound at "the beginning of next week or the end of next week," according to White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol.

Hendriks will not pitch this week, according to Grifol. But Hendriks plans to fly in to meet with Grifol and the White Sox either Thursday or Friday about the next steps. Presumably, they will discuss the prospect of when Hendriks can return to the ninth inning.

"Liam will show up here tomorrow or Friday and then we'll sit down and talk about how we will proceed. With Liam, though, it's day-to-day. There's no blueprint for this," Grifol said.

Hendriks has completed multiple minor-league appearances in Arizona and with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.

With the Knights, Hendriks executed six appearances and five innings. In those outings, he allowed seven hits and six earned runs. His ERA in the minors sits at an unhealthy 10.80, as of this writing.

We'll see from Hendriks' and the White Sox' discussions at the end of this week whether or not they come to a consensus agreement on his major league return. If and when they do, it'll be a historic moment for the White Sox and Hendriks.

Hendriks announced in January he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma and later admitted he was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. He underwent four rounds of chemotherapy, the last of them on Opening Day, April 3.

In late April, Hendriks announced he was in remission and officially cancer free. Soon after, he began completing bullpens and started his rehab stint in May.

And now, he's on the cusp of making his major league return since being diagnosed with cancer, barring any roadblocks from his upcoming meeting with the team.

"We're just gonna sit down with him see how his body feels, see how his arm feels. And then we'll make adjustments to whatever we have, whatever we need to do," Grifol said.

