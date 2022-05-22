White Sox' Liam Hendriks Calls BS on Josh Donaldson's Excuse on ‘Jackie' Comment

Liam Hendriks calls BS on Donaldson's excuse originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson might not be in the AL Central anymore, but he continues to feud with the Chicago White Sox.

This time making a racist comment toward shortstop Tim Anderson, calling him "Jackie." Tensions caused benches to clear in Saturday's game when catcher Yasmani Grandal confronted Donaldson during an at bat.

If there is one person on the White Sox who knows Donaldson best, it's probably closer Liam Hendriks a former teammate of Donaldson's.

But Hendriks can't stand Donaldson and wasn't buying Donaldson's excuse that it was an inside joke stemming from Anderson labelling himself today's Jackie Robinson in a 2019 Sports Illustrated interview.

"And trying to whip it out as being an inside joke. No, that's all bulls**t," Hendriks said Sunday. "They don't have those sorts of things going on. Like having an inside joke with a guy who you are a nemesis with, per se, I guess you could say.

"But yeah, that's that's that that's not that's not how it went down in this clubhouse. And I don't understand how he if he ever thought about it like that, it's just straight delusional."

The White Sox responded by winning the doubleheader on Sunday, fueled by a huge Anderson three-run homer in the eighth inning of the second game and a hush gesture to the Yankees crowd.

It's the second time in the last 12 months, Donaldson opened his mouth and fueled a White Sox win.

In late June 2021, Donaldson set his sights on Lucas Giolito making a comment about "sticky stuff" while celebrating a homerun. That kicked off a war or words between Giolito, Donaldson and even NBC Sports Chicago analyst Ozzie Guillén.

The White Sox won the following game 13-3.

At the time Hendriks also recounted his disdain for Donaldson.

"Playing with Donaldson, I am not a Donaldson fan," Hendriks said. "On the field, one of the greatest. You want him on the team behind you. But I saw behind the curtain too much, and I'm not a fan."

