White Sox' Lance Lynn Set to Return at Detroit Tigers

Lance Lynn 'good to go' next Tuesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox could be getting back one of their Cy Young candidates from last season, very soon. Lance Lynn completed his third rehab outing at Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday, and Tony La Russa reported that Lynn was feeling good afterwards.

Now it seems like Lynn has cleared the final hurdle.

“My understanding is he’s good to go Tuesday, and I’m excited about it,” La Russa said. “We’re excited about it.”

While it’s important for Lynn to work himself back into playing shape, and to stay healthy while doing that, La Russa stressed the importance of Lynn working effectively, too. On Wednesday, Lynn threw three innings and gave up seven runs, but per La Russa, “(Lynn’s) opinion was that he had things.

“The most important thing is, whatever number pitches he throws, or innings he pitches, they be as near quality as possible, because it’s a real game,” La Russa said on Thursday. “He’s not just trying to get himself in shape. But the stamina part, we can work with him being capable of whatever he’s throwing, and finish the game some other way. But, just be himself for what he’s got to give us.”

Last season, Lynn was one of the White Sox’ most effective starters. In 157 innings he put up a 2.69 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP. That went with a 176/45 K/BB ratio. For his efforts, Lynn finished third in Cy Young voting.

Lynn has yet to make his 2022 debut after undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn knee tendon.

