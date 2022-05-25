White Sox' Lance Lynn Set for Rehab Assignment, Exercising Patience 

Sox’ Lynn set for rehab assignment, exercising patience originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Can a 2021 All-Star who finished third in American League Cy Young voting provide a boost to the White Sox?

“If you do well,” White Sox starter Lance Lynn said. “If you suck when you get back, no one cares. So I’ve got to be ready to go.”

The Sox obviously are hoping for a boost when Lynn rejoins their rotation, and that doesn’t appear too far away. He’s set to begin a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.

Lynn, who has yet to pitch this season after undergoing right knee surgery in April, said he expects to make at least three rehab outings, which likely will come with Triple-A Charlotte.

He said the plan is to throw three innings and 45 pitches in his first start, after throwing around 36-38 pitches in a live practice session Tuesday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

“I think the idea is three [starts] for sure," Lynn said, "and that also gets you in the pitch count range that you need to be so you can actually be back and be a useful starting pitcher.

“The last thing you want to do is come back and not be able to give innings and pitches and things like that. You don’t want to hurt the bullpen.”

Being sidelined for an extended period is never easy for athletes, and Lynn is no exception. He underwent right knee surgery for a torn tendon only days before Opening Day.

“The process of being injured and getting back is probably the worst process there is, especially for athletes,” Lynn said. “You miss competing. You miss being part of the team. You miss trying to help your team win.

“But as long as you get yourself back ready to go and you are 100 percent when you get back, then you did your job.”

Getting three starts in not only will allow Lynn to build up his pitch count, but also deal with the soreness that is to be expected after the layoff he has had.

Lynn, who said his body feels better and more comfortable each time he gets on the mound, said his build-up is “kind of” similar to spring training.

“You got to build up the pitch count, you got to build up the intensity, and the body takes some time to get used to that again,” Lynn added. “I’ve got to go through that whole process over again.

“That’s pretty much where we're at now.”

Lynn continues to exercise patience and let his body tell him how much effort and intensity he can give.

“As long as you keep moving forward, everything is in a good spot,” he said. “I’m looking forward to competing, but I also need to make sure everything's ready to go before I fully let it go.”

