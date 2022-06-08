White Sox' Lance Lynn Set for Potential Final Rehab Start

White Sox hopeful Lynn's return around the corner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn will take the mound for the Charlotte Knights on Wednesday.

Next stop, Chicago?

"I'm hoping,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa of the possibility Wednesday could be Lynn’s final start on his rehab assignment.

“I've learned it's dangerous to assume,” La Russa added. “I know he's going to take it. I'm hoping that he comes out with flying colors, and they'll make an evaluation.”

Lynn has yet to pitch for the White Sox this season after undergoing right knee surgery in April. He began his rehab assignment with Charlotte 10 days ago and has made a pair of starts so far, throwing three shutout innings and four innings of four-hit, three-run ball.

General manager Rick Hahn said Tuesday the goal is for Lynn to throw five innings and around 70-80 pitches Wednesday. The White Sox will wait to see how he comes out of the start physically before determining his next steps.

“If his arm and his leg feel good, then he'll be here next week,” La Russa said. “If not, we'll give him another one.”

Lynn's return is expected to provide a big boost to the White Sox rotation, which entered Wednesday 16th in baseball with a 4.02 ERA.

Lynn, an All-Star in 2021 who finished third in AL Cy Young voting, went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.070 WHIP in 28 starts in his first season on the South Side.

