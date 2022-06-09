White Sox' Lance Lynn May Return to Starting Rotation Soon

Lynn 'optimistic' he can return to Sox, soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox could be getting back one of their Cy Young candidates from last season, soon. After completing his third rehab outing at Triple-A Charlotte, Tony La Russa reports that Lance Lynn is feeling good, and Lynn is optimistic he can return to the South Side.

“I think the thing now is to evaluate how he feels today and tomorrow before they make the final decision,” La Russa said. “But he was optimistic.”

While it’s important for Lynn to work himself back into playing shape, and to stay healthy while doing that, La Russa stressed the importance of Lynn working effectively, too.

“There has to be some quality pitches, or else he needs more work,” La Russa said. “It’s not just health because whenever he gets the big-league assignment it’s not just being healthy. You have to be able to manipulate the ball. Like I said, his opinion was that he had things, but I haven’t heard what the pitching coach said, or what Julio (Mosquera, Charlotte Knights manager) said, but I’m expecting good things.

“The most important thing is, whatever number pitches he throws, or innings he pitches, they be as near quality as possible, because it’s a real game. He’s not just trying to get himself in shape. But the stamina part, we can work with him being capable of whatever he’s throwing, and finish the game some other way. But, just be himself for what he’s got to give us.”

Last season, Lynn was one of the White Sox’ most effective starters. In 157 innings he put up a 2.69 ERA with a 1.07 WHIP. That went with a 176/45 K/BB ratio. For his efforts, Lynn finished third in Cy Young voting.

Lynn has yet to make his 2022 debut after undergoing surgery in April to repair a torn knee tendon.

