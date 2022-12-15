White Sox' Lance Lynn Joins Tim Anderson on USA WBC Roster

Lance Lynn joins Tim Anderson on USA WBC roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox starter Lance Lynn will join Tim Anderson on the USA roster for the World Baseball Classic, according to MLB.

The WBC starts in early March. Team USA is scheduled to face Mexico, Great Britain, Canada and Colombia in Pool C for the first round of the tournament. The first round starts on March 11 in Phoenix.

Other White Sox players competing in the WBC include Luis Robert and Yoán Moncada, who will represent their native Cuba.

At the last WBC in 2017, the USA won, defeating Puerto Rico in the final game, 8-0, to take home the gold. Cubs pitcher Marcus Stroman was the MVP of the tournament. The U.S. will be defending its title in this year's WBC.

Other names included on the USA roster include Nolan Arenado, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Trevor Story, Pete Alonso, Paul Goldschmidt and Nestor Cortes.

Lynn, 35, recorded a 3.99 ERA last season in 21 starts and 121.2 innings pitched. He struck out 124 batters and walked 19, also allowing 19 home runs.

