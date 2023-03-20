White Sox' Lance Lynn feels he is underrated originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn had an impressive start in the World Baseball Classic, and is looking to help lead the Chicago White Sox back to the postseason.

Yet Lynn seemingly flies under the radar in the MLB conversation.

On Foul Territory TV, Erik Kratz asked Lynn if he thinks he is underrated.

"I mean, the fact that you asked me the question, you know I am," Lynn said.

Kratz pointed to the two-year extension the White Sox game him in the summer of 2021, which includes a club option for 2024, as a sign of disrespect.

The contract pays Lynn $18.5 million a year, and includes a $1 million buyout if the club option isn't exercised.

"I think I think I'm one of those guys that, you know, people that that have played the game, people that are around the game, they know they know what I'm about," Lynn said. "Sometimes, that's how happens. You're the guy that might not get the publicity or whatever that might be.

"But that's not who I am either. I'm going to show up every day. I'm going to do everything I can to help my team win. And that's how I've been my whole career."

Lynn was an All-Star for the White Sox in 2021, the second honor of his career. He also finished third in Cy Young voting that season.

Dylan Cease has been in the spotlight as of late for the White Sox, finishing as a runner-up in the Cy Young last season after a breakout season.

But Lynn has had two successful seasons with the White Sox. He has a 3.26 ERA for the White Sox over two seasons, including a career high 2.69 in 2021.

If Lynn can carry his dominance in the WBC into the White Sox season, the South Siders could very well return to the playoffs.

"If you need last year to have a chip on your shoulder, then you got one," Lynn said. "I've had one my whole life."

