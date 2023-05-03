White Sox' Keynan Middleton Excited to Strikeout ‘Cheater' Carlos Correa

Keynan Middleton excited to strikeout 'cheater' Carlos Correa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In the ninth inning, with the White Sox on top of the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins and one out to go to notch their first series win, Keynan Middleton faced Carlos Correa.

Correa represented the tying run at the plate. He's one guy you don't want to see in a clutch situation. Despite his lowly slash line of .206/.291/.361 this season, he's one of MLB's most lethal weapons with a bat. He hit a 2-run double in the third inning of Wednesday's game, too.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But, Middleton wasn't afraid to face Correa. If anything, he feasted at the opportunity.

Here's how Middleton sequenced his matchup against Correa: slider (ball), changeup (foul), slider (strike), fastball (strike). Correa struck out chasing the 96-mile-per-hour fastball, sending Middleton into a battle cry, similar to the eruption of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Middleton rightfully earned the closer call from Pedro Grifol and made the most of his opportunity. After the game, he rejoiced in the knowledge of his victorious battle over Correa.

"I knew I was gonna face Correa and I don't like him. I enjoyed that a lot," said Middleton of striking out Correa.

Why doesn't Middleton like Correa?

"He's a cheater."

Middleton is referring to Correa's involvement in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, which earned them a World Series for using technology to steal opposing teams' signs.

Being a member of the 2017 Astros won't earn you much respect anywhere except Minute Maid Park. And Correa certainly doesn't have the respect or admiration of Middleton.

Middleton made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Los Angeles Angels, who share a division with the Astros. The Astros probably stole signs from Middleton frequently, as the Astros allegedly used camera technology frequently at home.

Is that why Middleton doesn't care for Correa?

"Exactly."

He positively used that motivation, giving the White Sox their third straight win and first series win of the season.

Middleton and the Sox will have a chance to sweep the Twins on Thursday in the series finale.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.