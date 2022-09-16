White Sox' José Abreu's Dominance of Tigers Summed Up in 1 Number

Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers.

And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit.

Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league season, he's tallied 195 hits against the Tigers. That's the most by any player against a single team in that span, according to Stats by STATS.

Abreu is well-acquainted with the Tigers, playing 141 games against them in his nine seasons. The only teams he's faced more are fellow AL Central foes Kansas City, Cleveland and Minnesota.

But he has by far put up his best numbers against Detroit — holding a .350/.407/.584 slash line with 27 home runs and 116 RBIs.

The Sox are slated to play the Tigers six times in their next nine games, starting Friday.

