White Sox' José Abreu's Dominance of Tigers Summed Up in 1 Number

By Tim Stebbins

Abreu's dominance of Tigers summed up in one number originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

If you were to pinpoint one team White Sox first baseman José Abreu has had the most success against in his big-league career, it would probably be the Tigers.

And while his numbers speak for themselves, one particular stat emphasizes Abreu's dominance against Detroit.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Since 2014, Abreu's rookie big-league season, he's tallied 195 hits against the Tigers. That's the most by any player against a single team in that span, according to Stats by STATS.

Abreu is well-acquainted with the Tigers, playing 141 games against them in his nine seasons. The only teams he's faced more are fellow AL Central foes Kansas City, Cleveland and Minnesota.

But he has by far put up his best numbers against Detroit — holding a .350/.407/.584 slash line with 27 home runs and 116 RBIs.

Local

house music festival 13 mins ago

See the Full Schedule for the Chicago House Music Festival

Safe-T Act 30 mins ago

Legal Experts Explain Why the Pretrial Fairness Act Isn't a ‘Purge Law' in Illinois

The Sox are slated to play the Tigers six times in their next nine games, starting Friday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us