White Sox' Johnny Cueto Scratched Vs. Tigers, Davis Martin Starts

Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit.

Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.

Cairo expressed hope Cueto would feel well enough to start Sunday's series finale.

Cueto, who's coming off a down start in Oakland, has had a stellar season since joining the White Sox roster in May. The veteran has made 22 appearances (21 starts) and holds a 3.09 ERA, second to Dylan Cease among Sox starters.

Martin threw five shutout innings in relief Sept. 2 against the Twins, his most recent big-league appearance.

"The last time that he pitched, he pitched unbelievable," Cairo told reporters in Detroit. "Last time he pitched, I told him to go out there and compete, make your pitches.

"He's a good pitcher. I'm very confident in him."

