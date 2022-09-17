White Sox' Johnny Cueto Scratched Vs. Tigers, Davis Martin Starts

White Sox call on Martin for start after Cueto scratched originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday against the Tigers due to a non-COVID-19 illness, acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo told reporters in Detroit.
Davis Martin, whom the Sox recalled from Triple-A Charlotte Saturday after placing Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list, will start in Cueto's place.
Cairo expressed hope Cueto would feel well enough to start Sunday's series finale.
Cueto, who's coming off a down start in Oakland, has had a stellar season since joining the White Sox roster in May. The veteran has made 22 appearances (21 starts) and holds a 3.09 ERA, second to Dylan Cease among Sox starters.
Martin threw five shutout innings in relief Sept. 2 against the Twins, his most recent big-league appearance.
"The last time that he pitched, he pitched unbelievable," Cairo told reporters in Detroit. "Last time he pitched, I told him to go out there and compete, make your pitches.
"He's a good pitcher. I'm very confident in him."