White Sox' Johnny Cueto Named AL Player of the Week

Johnny Cueto named AL Player of the Week

Arguably the best offseason signing for the White Sox, Johnny Cueto is proving his addition to the White Sox invaluable with his AL Player of the Week designation this for last week.

𝐇𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐄𝐑𝐄'𝐒 𝐉𝐎𝐇𝐍𝐍𝐘!



Johnny Cueto has been named the American League Player of the Week for the period of August 15-21. pic.twitter.com/8YETAh0Lfm — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 22, 2022

Cueto won the award for the week of Aug.15-21. During that span, Cueto pitched in two games.

The first came on Aug.15 against the Houston Astros. Cueto pitched eight innings, giving up six hits and one earned run. In the second game against the Cleveland Guardians, he pitched 8.2 innings and gave up five hits and no earned runs.

Both games went as wins under Cueto's record, which is now 6-5. He came into the week with a 2.91 ERA and left with a 2.58 ERA. He leads the Sox in quality starts with 15, four more than second-place Dylan Cease.

This season, in addition to his 6-5 record and 2.58 ERA, he has a 1.16 WHIP and 4.1 wins over replacement. He's struck out 73 batters and walked 25.

Cueto's next start is scheduled for the series opener versus the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday.

