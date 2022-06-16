White Sox' Joe McEwing on Dugout Argument: ‘I Love Lance Lynn to Death'

Sox' McEwing on dugout argument: 'I love Lynn to death' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A few innings into making his 2022 season debut on Monday, White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn got into an argument with third base coach Joe McEwing in the visitor's dugout at Comerica Park.

Lance Lynn is not happy. pic.twitter.com/QYhmAHfXUn — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 13, 2022

It was unclear what sparked the heated discussion. Sox manager Tony La Russa said Lynn was angry because he threw a "horse manure pitch."

Lynn had a funnier response instead.

“He (McEwing) was trying to get me going, he kept telling me fillet is better than ribeye,” Lynn said. “I’m more of a ribeye kind of guy, and he’s a fillet and caesar salad (guy). So I just kept saying he was wrong, and he went back to coaching third.”

McEwing played along the following day.

"First things first, I'm a pescatarian, so I don't eat meat," McEwing told LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune. "I don't eat ribeye or fillet ... I eat fish."

All joking aside, McEwing said the argument between himself and Lynn was a miscommunication.

"Let it be known I love Lance Lynn to death," McEwing said. "We have the same personalities. We're both competitors and we both care so much about how much work goes into a daily game. It was a miscommunication between us. And we took care of it, we hugged each other. I was thinking something else that he was thinking internally and mentally. And we hugged it out and we're good."

The Sox reinstated Lynn on Monday from the 60-day IL after the starter recovered from knee surgery to repair a torn tendon. He gave up 10 hits, three earned runs and stuck out three batters in 4.1 innings pitched.

The 35-year-old did not get credited with the win in the 9-5 victory over the Tigers.

