White Sox' Joe Kelly Leaves Saturday's Game With ‘Bruised Right Knee'

Joe Kelly left Saturday's White Sox game against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a "bruised right knee," according to the team. He is considered "day-to-day" after his X-rays came back negative.

Kelly came in to relieve Jose Ruiz in the top of the ninth inning during Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. With men on first and second, Jake McCarthy ripped a ball back at Kelly, hitting him in the leg. McCarthy reached on an infield single, loading up the bases.

Kelly walked around the mound and saw a visit from the trainers, Ethan Katz and Tony La Russa. After further evaluation, Kelly left the game.

The right-hander recorded zero outs in the inning, giving up two hits and three earned runs from 11 pitches. His ERA this season now sits at 7.00.

