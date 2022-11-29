White Sox' Jerry Reinsdorf Pens Farewell to ‘All-Time Great' José Abreu

Reinsdorf pens farewell to Sox 'all-time great' Abreu originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf penned a farewell to José Abreu, one of the "White Sox franchise all-time greats" in a statement on Tuesday.

Abreu signed a three-year deal with the Astros on Monday that ended his tenure on the South Side after nine seasons. Abreu has spent his entire career to this point with the Sox.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“José Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats,” Reinsdorf’s statement reads. “His determination and commitment to the game each and every day made him the consummate professional, always leading by example.

“It was my fervent hope that José would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years. Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality. While we ended up in different places in the business side of the game, José and I always shared the same love of baseball.”

Abreu was introduced to Houston media on Tuesday and said the White Sox attempted to bring him back in 2023.

MORE: Abreu: White Sox made offer to return

He enjoyed a decorated career with the Sox, ranking third on the franchise’s all-time home run list, behind Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko.

Abreu won AL MVP in 2020, the fourth White Sox player ever to earn the honor and first since Thomas in 1994. He left an indelible impact both on the field and off.

“I am grateful to José for his friendship, and the impact he made for the White Sox franchise both on the field and in the community,” Reinsdorf’s statement reads.

“I want to thank him for always representing the values of the White Sox organization and the great city of Chicago — strength, hard work, pride and tenacity. His legacy is written in the White Sox record books forever.”

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.