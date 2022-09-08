White Sox Jake Diekman and Liam Hendriks Nominated for Robert Clemente Award

Diekman, Hendriks nominated for Roberto Clemente award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball's Roberto Clemente award is given to a player who displays excellent sportsmanship, philanthropy and community involvement on and off the field.

Each MLB team nominates one player from their club to be considered for the award.

The White Sox chose closer Liam Hendriks to represent the White Sox as a nominee for the award. Reliever Jake Diekman was also nominated for the award, but from his prior club, the Boston Red Sox.

Diekman was acquired by the White Sox via the Boston Red Sox at this season's trade deadline, but will remain the Red Sox' nomination.

Hendriks is a well-known activist. He has delivered meals to local minority business owners, shown his support and outreach for gay pride and spoke out against gun violence amidst the Highland Park shooting in Chicago on July 4th.

"While three-time All-Star closer Liam Hendriks is an invaluable leader in the clubhouse, his efforts beyond baseball highlight an even greater dedication to driving positive social change. A tireless worker who leads by example, Hendriks’ South Slydah Society focuses on serving those most in need. It empowers selfless individuals and organizations and gives a voice to underrepresented communities. For the 33-year-old veteran pitcher, no task is too large or too small of an undertaking," part of MLB's biography on Hendriks read.

Diekman, on the other hand, has a foundation inspired from his ulcerative colitis diagnosis at age 10. His mantra "Gut it Out" inspired his recovery and his foundation he grew in Boston.

Outside of his foundation, he's been very involved with children's hospitals through fundraisers and other support systems.

"While supporting specific causes near and dear to him, Jake also supported other community initiatives. Jake never hesitated to step in to create special moments for others at the park. On the same day he was hosting the traveling support group, Jake met Ethan who was visiting Fenway for a Make-a-Wish surprise reveal. When he heard Ethan’s story he immediately went into the clubhouse and emerged with souvenirs from his teammates," part of Diekman's biography reads on MLB.com.

The voting for the award starts on Sept. 8 and ends on Oct. 5. Voting can be done on MLB.com's website for the award.

