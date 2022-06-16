White Sox' Jake Burger Reveals Baby's Gender at Guaranteed Rate Field

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Sox' Burger reveals baby's gender at Guaranteed Rate Field originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Did someone order a junior Burger?

White Sox third baseman Jake Burger and his fiancée Ashlyn Carmela revealed the couple were having a boy on social media Thursday as Burger swung at a ball filled with blue powder at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Did someone order a a burger slider?!" Carmela wrote as the caption.

The two immediately embraced as their family and friends cheered on the field.

Carmela also tweeted out the pair's engagement on Sunday.

Things have been really grilling up for Burger on and off the field in the month of June. He's totaled 14 hits, four home runs and 10 RBI with .359/.419/.795 slash line over his last 11 games.

Burger left during the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers with a bruised right hand. The Sox listed him as day-to-day.

