White Sox' Jake Burger Placed on IL, Lenyn Sosa Recalled

White Sox' Jake Burger placed on IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The injury bug keeps coming for the Chicago White Sox.

On Thursday, ahead of the series finale against the Minnesota Twins, the White Sox placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Burger left Wednesday's game with a strained left oblique. In the fourth inning, after swinging and missing at a pitch, Burger appeared to wince in pain.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. Sosa was just optioned to Charlotte earlier this week, along with outfielder Oscar Colas.

Prior to today’s series finale vs. Minnesota, the #WhiteSox placed infielder Jake Burger on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique and recalled infielder Lenyn Sosa from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 4, 2023

Burger has been the Sox' source of power this season, leading the team with seven home runs. He also has five doubles and 14 RBIs in 23 games.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.