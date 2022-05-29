White Sox' Jake Burger on Walk-Off Single: ‘Let's Win This for Tim Anderson'

Sox' Burger on walk-off single: 'Let's win this for Tim' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox trailed the Cubs by one run until the ninth inning when A.J. Pollock tied the game off a wild pitch thrown by David Robertson.

After a battle of extra innings, Jake Burger hit a walk-off RBI single in the 12th to help the Sox win 5-4 in the Crosstown Classic.

"I actually made eye contact with Danny Mendick and I just started smiling," Burger told NBC Sports Chicago's Jason Benetti and Steve Stone in the postgame broadcast. "I'm like, alright, alright, we'll see. And, you know, fortunate enough to get that pitch to drive it into left field."

When Burger came up to bat, Cubs manager David Ross called a meeting to the mound and brought center fielder Christopher Morel into the infield, giving the Cubs five infielders and a vacant spot in center. None of that mattered to Burger who swung at the first pitch he saw and drove in the winning run.

Burger was sent to Triple-A Charlotte on May 9 and was called back up on Tuesday after Luis Robert was placed on the COVID-related IL. Burger batted in the No. 3 slot in Sunday's game.

Following Tim Anderson's fifth inning exit from a groin injury, Burger said morale was high in the dugout and that the team kept battling for one of their leaders.

"Once he (Anderson) exited the game it was tough for all of us, so it was like, hey, let's win this for Tim," Burger said.

Since getting called up this week, Burger has two home runs and 6 RBIs in five games with the Sox.

