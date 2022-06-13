White Sox' Jake Burger Is Engaged, Fiancée Announces on Social Media

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Sox' Burger is engaged, fiancée announces on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Burger King has found his Burger Queen.

The girlfriend of White Sox slugger Jake Burger, Ashlyn Carmela, announced the pair's engagement Sunday on Twitter.

"Burger Queen reporting for duty!" Carmela wrote for the caption.

Burger is having a breakout 2022 season and has posted big numbers for the Sox since his promotion to the majors in late May.

The 26-year-old has 14 hits, four home runs and 10 RBI with a slash line of .378/.439/.838 so far in the month of June.

Hopefully Burger can earn a White Sox World Series ring to match his upcoming wedding ring.

