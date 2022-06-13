White Sox' Jake Burger Hurt After Hit in Hand With Pitch

Jake Burger day-to-day with bruised hand originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have lost another player mid-game. Jake Burger left Monday’s series opener against the Tigers earlier after being hit in the hand with a pitch. Burger swung at the pitch however, so he had to continue the at-bat. He was healthy enough to stay in the game at the time, and later grounded out.

X-Rays on Burger’s hand came up negative, and the team says he’s day-to-day. That’s great news for a team that has been ravaged by injuries all season. But their bad luck may be turning. Michael Kopech had to exit his start on Sunday in the first inning, but after having fluid removed from his knee, he’s feeling better. Tony La Russa said there’s even a chance Kopech could start this weekend in Houston.

The White Sox hope Burger is able to return soon, as he’s been their hottest hitter lately. Since June 1, he’s slashing .378/.439/.838 with four homers and 10 RBI.

Burger was replaced by Seby Zevala the next time his spot in the lineup came up.

