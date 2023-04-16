White Sox' Jake Burger Homers in Third Game in a Row Vs. Orioles

By Alex Shapiro

Jake Burger mashes home run for third game in a row originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jake Burger is making quite the case to be an everyday player for the White Sox. In his first at-bat during Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, Burger launched a home run into the right field stands, giving him a long ball in three straight games.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Burger has only been playing third base lately because both Yoán Moncada and Hanser Alberto are on the 10-Day IL. Meanwhile, Burger has made the most of his increased playing time. After the solo shot, Burger is now slashing an insane .389/.400/1.167. He’s got that bonkers slugging percentage because six of his seven total hits this year have gone for extra bases, and four of them have been homers. All that mashing has resulted in Burger driving in an incredible seven RBI in just 18 at-bats.

The solo homer on Sunday gave the White Sox an early 4-0 lead as they try for their first series win of the season.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Local

chicago news 11 mins ago

Mayor Lightfoot, Mayor-Elect Johnson Issue Statements on Large Gatherings Downtown Chicago

Chicago Police 20 mins ago

Chicago Police Report 15 Arrests Amid ‘Reckless, Disruptive' Behavior in Large Downtown Gatherings

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us