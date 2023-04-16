White Sox' Jake Burger Homers in Third Game in a Row Vs. Orioles

Jake Burger mashes home run for third game in a row originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jake Burger is making quite the case to be an everyday player for the White Sox. In his first at-bat during Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles, Burger launched a home run into the right field stands, giving him a long ball in three straight games.

JAKE BURGER, YOU SICKO! pic.twitter.com/gOtsNHu5Cv — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 16, 2023

Burger has only been playing third base lately because both Yoán Moncada and Hanser Alberto are on the 10-Day IL. Meanwhile, Burger has made the most of his increased playing time. After the solo shot, Burger is now slashing an insane .389/.400/1.167. He’s got that bonkers slugging percentage because six of his seven total hits this year have gone for extra bases, and four of them have been homers. All that mashing has resulted in Burger driving in an incredible seven RBI in just 18 at-bats.

The solo homer on Sunday gave the White Sox an early 4-0 lead as they try for their first series win of the season.

