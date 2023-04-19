White Sox' Jake Burger Has 2nd and 6th Hardest-Hit Baseball in MLB This Year

Jake Burger has 2nd and 6th hardest-hit baseball in MLB originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jake Burger is cooking on the grill.

This season, Burger has the second and sixth hardest-hit baseballs in MLB, at 118.2 miles per hour and 116.5 miles per hour. He hit the former on Tuesday in the first inning of the second game of a twinbill with the Philadelphia Phillies to put the White Sox up 3-0 with a 400+ foot home run.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

That "Burger Bomb" is also the hardest-hit baseball for the White Sox in the Statcast era. His bat has been electric and powerful thus far this season.

Jake Burger CRUSHES baseballs 🍔 pic.twitter.com/y1nHFDerce — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) April 19, 2023

"I had the double, the 116 (mph) and I thought that one was gonna be the hardest hit all year," Burger said. "Fortunate to get that one today. Felt good coming off."

RELATED: Jake Burger adds important spark to White Sox bench

Burger has added an important spark to the White Sox' offense with his video game-esque bat. He's slashing .308/.367/.962 from the plate with a 1.328 OPS. He is tied with Luis Robert for most home runs on the team (5) and tied for sixth in major league baseball for long balls.

Burger is filling in for Yoán Moncada, who is on the injured list nursing a back injury. Pedro Grifol admitted Wednesday that Moncada will likely need a rehab assignment before returning to the team, meaning more time for Burger at-bats.

While Moncada's defense at third base is imperative for the defense, Burger has arguably the hottest bat on the White Sox right now.

"Can't make mistakes on him," Grifol said of Burger after Tuesday's game. "And if you do, he's strong enough to miss hit a ball out of the ballpark and he's strong enough to hit a ball 118 miles an hour. He's picking us up big time. I'm confident everybody's gonna start doing their thing here."

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.