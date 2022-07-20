White Sox' Jake Burger Gets Married, Wife Shares on Social Media

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Sox' Burger gets married, wife shares on social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger is no longer a single deluxe.

Burger's wife, Ashlyn Burger, shared a photo of her and Burger on Twitter Wednesday announcing the couple's nuptials.

"Sometimes you got to wake up and marry your best friend!" the new Mrs. Burger wrote.

In June, the couple announced they were having a baby boy at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Burger hit a baseball filled with powder to reveal the baby's gender. After a blue explosion, Burger's family and friends gathered around the field to share their excitement.

The 26-year-old began a rehab stint last week with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights after obtaining a right bruised hand in June.

