White Sox' Jake Burger Announces Birth of Son on Social Media

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Sox' Jake Burger, wife welcome Baby Burger to the world originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Burger family is officially a value meal.

Chicago White Sox third baseman Jake Burger announced that his wife, Ashlyn, gave birth to a baby boy named Brooks on Friday.

Burger took to his Twitter account on Saturday to share the news with the world and express how proud he was of his wife for giving birth without any medication.

The couple revealed baby Brooks' gender in June at Guaranteed Rate Field where Burger hit a ball filled with blue dust. 

The pair married about a month later. 

