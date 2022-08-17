White Sox Introduce NIL Program With Eight Chicago Athletes

By Ryan Taylor

The White Sox unveiled "CHISOX," a NIL program for student-athletes on Wednesday morning. CHISOX is a NIL (name, image and likeness) program designed to help student-athletes maximize the potential of receiving endorsement deals as collegiate athletes. 

The program signed on eight athletes who are all native to the Chicagoland area. DePaul basketball players Ahmad Bynum and Anaya Peoples, Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach (basketball), University of Michigan's A.J. Henning (football), University of Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. (basketball), Northwestern University's Temi Thomas-Ailara (volleyball), University of Michigan's Cameron Williams (basketball) and Notre Dame's Kiki Van Zanten (soccer). 

The team started the program to “help empower student-athletes, their voices and careers both on and off the field,” the team said via Twitter. 

As part of the program, the student-athletes will receive branding opportunities with financial incentives, resources from the White Sox front office, and career mentorship. The student-athletes will also be welcomed to a pregame experience before watching a White Sox game in a private suite, according to The Athletic

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

