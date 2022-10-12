White Sox Interviewing Royals' Pedro Grifol for Manager Position

White Sox interviewing Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are interviewing Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol for their manager position, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes.

Grifol, 52, is one of a few names the White Sox reportedly plan to interview. Other names receiving interviews include Joe Espada – bench coach of the Houston Astros – and Ron Washington – ex-manager of the Texas Rangers.

He coached his 10th year with the Royals this season – his third as the team's bench coach. Previously, Grifol served with quality control, the team's catching coach, hitting coach and special assignment coach.

Before his current post in Kansas City, he spent 12 years in the Seattle Mariners organization. He managed the Class-A team for the Mariners in 2012. He also served in a scouting role and as Director of Minor League operations.

The Miami native has interviews scheduled with the Miami Marlins and his current team (Royals) for their managerial openings. Grifol maintained his position despite the firings of Royals manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.

Rick Hahn listed the characteristics the White Sox are looking for from their next manager. Having "recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships" jumped out as an important quality. Hahn mentioned the organization is not necessarily looking for someone with a prior White Sox connection.

On top of the three names reported for receiving interviews, Hahn announced bench coach Miguel Cairo will also receive an interview.

