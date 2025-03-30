Chicago White Sox

White Sox in rain delay against Angels

The game went into delay in the bottom of the seventh inning.

By Grace Erwin

The Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday is in a rain delay, the team announced.

The game went into delay in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score tied 2-2 , after the National Weather Service issued severe weather warning for areas surrounding Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

The area around Rate Field is included in the warning.

Warnings are still in effect, with extreme wind gusts. It is unclear when things at Rate Field will resume.

Rain is expected to continue for another 30 to 60 minutes. The grounds crew will then evaluate the field.

NBC 5 is continuing to monitor weather conditions and providing updates.

