White Sox in rain delay against Angels

The Chicago White Sox game against the Los Angeles Angels Sunday is in a rain delay, the team announced.

The game went into delay in the bottom of the seventh inning, with the score tied 2-2 , after the National Weather Service issued severe weather warning for areas surrounding Chicago and Northwest Indiana.

We’re getting close to the finished product.



The White Sox have a lot of tarps. pic.twitter.com/QfRyuvsGuF — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) March 30, 2025

The area around Rate Field is included in the warning.

Warnings are still in effect, with extreme wind gusts. It is unclear when things at Rate Field will resume.

Rain is expected to continue for another 30 to 60 minutes. The grounds crew will then evaluate the field.

NBC 5 is continuing to monitor weather conditions and providing updates.