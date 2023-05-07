White Sox Hitters Go Crazy for 11 Runs in Second Inning

White Sox bats erupt for 11 runs in second inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox offense erupted in the second inning of their series finale against the Reds on Sunday. The team scored 11 runs on eight hits and three walks. There were two mammoth homers and 14 batters came to the plate.

The fun started with a five-pitch walk for Luis Robert Jr. He was the first base runner of the day for the White Sox, and they took advantage immediately. One batter later, Hanser Alberto lifted a deep fly ball over the left field fence.

From there the floodgates opened.

Yasmani Grandal and Elvis Andrus singled. Tim Anderson walked to load the bases. Andrew Benintendi hit another single to plate a pair, then Andrew Vaughn ripped a triple off the right field wall to plate two more.

Robert lined a ball 108.8 mph off of Reds pitcher Graham Ashcraft’s leg to score the seventh run and knock Ashcraft out of the game.

Things did not improve when Casey Legumina came in to relieve Ashcraft. He walked the first batter he faced, Alberto, in four pitches, then gave up another run on a Grandal single.

Gavin Sheets provided the biggest moment in the huge inning, though. Legumina’s struggles finding the plate continued and fell behind to Sheets 3-0. The White Sox gave Sheets the green light, he got a pitch to hit and destroyed it.

Sheets’ homer was 105.9 mph off the bat and traveled an estimated 410 feet.

That ended the fun for the second, but the White Sox got right back at it their next time at the plate. The team added three more runs in the third inning.

The 14 runs are a season high for the South Siders, and they’ve still got six innings to go.

