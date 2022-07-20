White Sox Have Best Chance to Win Division, According to Simulation

White Sox have best chance to win division, per simulation originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

So you're telling me there's a chance?

Yes, for the current 46-46 White Sox, they have a solid chance to win the AL Central and make the 2022 postseason, according to a simulation done by FiveThirtyEight.

The Sox have a 46 percent chance of winning the division, which ranks as the highest over the Twins (36 percent chance) and the Guardians (16 percent chance).

Also according to the forecast model, they have a 61 percent chance of making the playoffs, yet an 11 percent chance of making the Wild Card due to their lowly record. Basically, they need to win the division to make the playoffs.

This all makes sense. The AL Central is one of the weakest divisions in baseball. The Twins have the lowest win percentage (.532) of any division leader in baseball. By the White Sox' current record, they would be tied for last in the AL East, third in the AL West, fourth in the NL East, third in the NL Central and fourth in the NL West.

If that doesn't put the Sox' record and the AL Central into perspective, then you'd be crazy to think they could make the playoffs solely off their record in the Wild Card.

Hopefully, this bids as good fortune as the Sox head into the second-half of the season. They finished the first half with a 3-1 series win over the Twins and will face the Guardians at home in a four-game series to open up the second half.

Lucas Giolito is expected to start the series on the mound.

