White Sox' Hanser Alberto Leaves Game With Apparent Shoulder Injury

Alberto leaves game with apparent shoulder injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox' Hanser Alberto left the game in the fifth inning after suffering an apparent shoulder injury while running to first base.

On the play, Alberto laid down a bunt and sprinted toward first base. As he crossed the bag, he began to give the sweeping "safe" sign, but suddenly doubled over in pain, grasping at his shoulder as trainers attended to him.

Shortly after his exit, White Sox said he is day-to-day with left shoulder soreness.

Hanser Alberto left the game with left shoulder soreness and is day-to-day. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 21, 2023

In 26 games with the White Sox, Alberto is slashing .219/.266/.397.

Tim Anderson, who was out of the lineup for a maintenance day, entered the game as his replacement.

