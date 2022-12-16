White Sox Grant Largest Reported Contract in Franchise History

Benintendi agrees to largest White Sox contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox reportedly gifted outfielder Andrew Benintendi with the largest contract in franchise history, guaranteeing him $75 million over five years.

Five years, $75M for Benintendi, per source. https://t.co/BlKyoDMdx9 — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 16, 2022

Benintendi overtook Yasmani Grandal for the largest guaranteed figure in White Sox history, besting him by $2 million.

The next highest-valued contracts include Grandal ($73 million), Yoán Moncada ($70 million extension), John Danks ($65 million), Frank Thomas ($64.4 million) and Paul Konerko ($60 million).

Grandal still leads in money per year, punching in $18.25 million per year on his current deal.

Benintendi, 28, spent the past season between the Kansas City Royals, where he played under current White Sox manager Pedro Grifol, and the New York Yankees, who the Royals traded him to at the deadline.

Before his time between Kansas City and New York, he spent the first five seasons of his career with the Boston Red Sox. They selected him with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 draft. He debuted in the major leagues the ensuing season.

The White Sox gifted him the long-term deal he's been searching for. He's lived on short-term deals ever since he joined the league in 2016.

Seeing this, the front office found the outfielder they required in the field and in the batting order for the upcoming season, and paid him handsomely to bring him to the South Side.

