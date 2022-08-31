White Sox Grandal Activated From IL, Set to Start Wednesday

Grandal activated from IL, set to start Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal was activated off the injured list after injuring his knee sliding into home plate in a game against the Cleveland Guardians. Grandal was helped off the field after an injury the Sox defined as "left knee inflammation."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Grandal returned to the clubhouse on Tuesday. Manager Tony La Russa mentioned Grandal would likely be activated for Wednesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

In a reciprocal move, catcher Carlos Perez was sent back down to Triple-A Charlotte along with left-handed pitcher Tanner Banks.

Grandal will bat sixth in the lineup on Wednesday. He's slashing .203/.307/.259 this season with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.