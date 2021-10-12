White Sox Give Fans Excused Absence Letter Asking for Half-Day for Game 4

Can't seem to focus on work or school with the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the American League Division Series Tuesday afternoon?

The team gave fans an excused absence letter through Twitter, providing an explanation to bosses and teachers why a half-day is necessary on Tuesday to "get ready for the game."

The letter reads:

Dear [boss, teacher or other name],



Please excuse [your name] from School/Work/Other Responsibility on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.



As you probably know, Game 4 of the 2021 ALDS starts today at 1:07 p.m. CDT, and we need every Sox fan around Chicago, the country and the world to #ChangeTheGame this postseason.



Oh, and one more thing...we don't think anyone would say no to a half-day so we can all get ready for the game.



Sincerely yours,

White Sox

To Whom It May Concern: pic.twitter.com/VrXR4ZFUX9 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) October 12, 2021

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros, scheduled for Monday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field, was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

The White Sox are looking to force a winner-take-all Game 5 matchup on Wednesday. They trail Houston 2-1 in the series following a 12-6 win Sunday night.