White Sox' Garrett Crochet Moves to Triple-A for Rehab Assignment

By Ryan Taylor

Garrett Crochet moves to Triple-A for rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet is moving up to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to progress his rehab stint from Tommy John surgery, according to a press release from the White Sox

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Crochet is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season and has been rehabbing since the start of the 2023 season. 

He pitched three games for the Double-A Birmingham Barons since beginning his rehab venture. In those three games, he pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs, walking three batters and striking out four in 18 batters faced. He incurred no pitching decisions, yet holds a 9.00 ERA in Double-A. 

Crochet is slated to join the Triple-A cohort on Tuesday to potentially take the mound against the Durham Bulls. 

Local

school security 39 seconds ago

Hundreds of Normally-Secure Illinois Schools Required to Allow Everyone in on Election Days

Chicago Cabaret Week 49 mins ago

Chicago Cabaret Week Kicks Off This Weekend With More Than 40 Artists Participating

The White Sox are awaiting his arrival back to the big leagues to give them a much-needed lefty bullpen arm. The Sox' bullpen is currently one of the worst units in the league. As a collective, they hold the second-worst ERA in baseball (6.37) and have allowed the second-most home runs (22). 

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us