White Sox' Garrett Crochet Moves to Triple-A for Rehab Assignment

Garrett Crochet moves to Triple-A for rehab assignment originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Left-handed reliever Garrett Crochet is moving up to the Triple-A Charlotte Knights to progress his rehab stint from Tommy John surgery, according to a press release from the White Sox.

Garrett Crochet is on to Charlotte pic.twitter.com/T8DaCwLTI1 — James Fegan (@JRFegan) May 9, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Crochet is recovering from Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022. He missed the entirety of the 2022 season and has been rehabbing since the start of the 2023 season.

He pitched three games for the Double-A Birmingham Barons since beginning his rehab venture. In those three games, he pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs, walking three batters and striking out four in 18 batters faced. He incurred no pitching decisions, yet holds a 9.00 ERA in Double-A.

Crochet is slated to join the Triple-A cohort on Tuesday to potentially take the mound against the Durham Bulls.

The White Sox are awaiting his arrival back to the big leagues to give them a much-needed lefty bullpen arm. The Sox' bullpen is currently one of the worst units in the league. As a collective, they hold the second-worst ERA in baseball (6.37) and have allowed the second-most home runs (22).

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.