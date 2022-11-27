White Sox, Free Agent Starter Mike Clevinger Agree to Deal

White Sox agree to deal with Mike Clevinger originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last week, White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said, "Obviously, we need another starter. That right now is our base need from the pitching standpoint."

Enter Mike Clevinger.

The White Sox have made their first major offseason roster addition, agreeing to a deal with Clevinger that is a pending a physical, according to multiple reports.

Free-agent right-hander Mike Clevinger in agreement with White Sox, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 27, 2022

Can confirm Mike Clevinger has agreed to terms with the White Sox, pending a physical. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) November 27, 2022

The White Sox needed another arm to round out their rotation. Johnny Cueto proved to be a great pickup after signing days before Opening Day but is a free agent.

“Cueto gave us a good chunk of innings and pitched real well in them,” general manager Rick Hahn said at the GM Meetings this month. “So that's a void right now.

“Finding a way to fill that would be good.

Clevinger, who turns 32 next month, returned this season after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. He finished with a 4.33 ERA and 1.198 WHIP in 23 games (22 starts), tallying 114 1/3 innings.

He spent 2016-20 with the Guardians, posting a 3.20 ERA in 101 games (88 starts). Cleveland traded him to the Padres at the 2020 deadline.

Clevinger joins a rotation featuring Cy Young runner-up Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Michael Kopech and Lucas Giolito, with Davis Martin adding depth the group.

Lynn, after undergoing knee surgery before the season, finished strong. Kopech is recovering from knee surgery but is expected to be ready for spring training. Giolito is looking to bounce back in 2023 after one of the worst seasons in his career.

