White Sox First Baseman Jose Abreu Named Silver Slugger Finalist

Jose Abreu named Silver Slugger finalist originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu was named a finalist for the American League silver slugger award. Abreu has won the award three times in his career in 2014, 2018 and 2020.

Here are the finalists for the 2022 Silver Slugger awards, based on MLB managers’ and coaches’ votes: pic.twitter.com/DnSBPjZz16 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 27, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This season, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 from the plate, adding 15 home runs and 75 RBIs to his stat sheet. He came second in the AL in hits (183), sixth in doubles (40) and fifth in batting average.

The other candidates for the award are Nathaniel Lowe (Texas Rangers), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays) and Anthony Rizzo (New York Yankees).

Abreu's status with the White Sox remains in question, as he becomes a free agent this offseason. USA Today reporter Bob Nightengale reported in early October the White Sox plan to part ways with the first baseman.

Abreu, 36, could start trending downward in his career, and the White Sox have Andrew Vaughn on deck to replace Abreu.

The potential split or return for the longtime first baseman remains to be seen. For now, the organization has bigger fish to fry as they continue its search for a new manager.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.