White Sox Farm Stock Report: June

While the High-A Dash remains the only of the White Sox' main four affiliates to be over .500 (no disrespect to the 10-9 DSL White Sox), there have still been quite a few positive performances on the farm throughout the season. While the highlight is obviously the rise of Lenyn Sosa, here are a few risers and fallers from the month of June.

Stock Up (June Stats in Parentheses)

Colson Montgomery, SS (.379/.461/.540, 3 HR, 12 RBI, 11 BB, 16 K)

Colson Montgomery somehow seems to have found another gear after being promoted to High-A Winston-Salem. He has hit two home runs in five games and has put up an above 1.100 OPS despite facing more advanced pitching. He has far surpassed expectations this season and has surely cemented his status as one of the top 100 prospects in all of MiLB.

Wilfred Veras, 1B/3B (.195/.263/.460, 6 HR, 13 RBI, 8 BB, 28 K)

Veras has not exactly put up eye-popping numbers this season, but he has been on a tear for the last two weeks. Since June 15, he has hit six home runs and put up a .947 OPS. It is a small sample size, but hopefully, it is a sign of more to come from the slugging corner infielder.

Jose Rodriguez, 2B/SS (.299/.327/.346, 0 HR, 17 RBI, 5 BB, 13 K)

It has taken some time, but it seems that Jose Rodriguez is making some positive adjustments against the more advanced pitching in Double-A. In June, he has raised his season batting average by almost 30 points, although the power numbers from last year still haven’t shown up. The Southern League is a difficult league to hit in, so any positive signs are welcome in Rodriguez’s development.

Jose Rodriguez slaps a single to RC, DJ Burt comes in to score the #Barons final run.They win 8-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9QZbhaGiKt — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 27, 2022

Wes Kath, 3B (.258/.355/.495, 6 HR, 12 RBI, 14 BB, 35 K)

Wes Kath has steadily increased his production at the plate as the year has gone on. After a forgettable start to the season, Kath has turned into one of the more impactful hitters in the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers’ lineup. In June, he has .276/.357/.529 slash line with 6 home runs. He still strikes out a lot, but the overall production is trending in the right direction.

Erick Hernandez, OF (.317/.438/.433, 0 HR, 3 RBI, 11 BB, 14 K)

Erick Hernandez is showing why the Whte Sox were willing to give him a $1 million bonus as a 17-year-old international free agent in January. While he has yet to hit his first professional home run, his above .300 batting average and 15% walk rate are showing his abilities at the plate that made him a highly regarded prospect. If he can start to tap more into his raw power, the sky is the limit for him.

Loidel Chapelli, 2B (.388/.500/.653, 2 HR, 9 RBI, 11 BB, 9 K)

While a bit advanced for the Dominican Summer League at 20 years old, Chapelli is nonetheless making a name for himself in this farm system. The middle infielder is currently hitting .388 with two home runs. His 18.3% walk rate also exceeds his 15% strikeout rate. He is most likely bound to stick out the season in the DSL due to certain rules about receiving his full signing bonus, so expect him to beat up on the less advanced competition for most of the season.

Cuban prospect Loidel ChapellÃ­ Jr. (20) with his first 2 HR in the MLB system today, also 5 RBI game. pic.twitter.com/sLedSpL479 — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) June 24, 2022

Stock Down

Sean Burke, RHP (9.1 IP, 6.75 ERA, 7 K, 4 BB, 2.036 WHIP)

While it is impressive that Sean Burke has reached Double-A less than a year after being drafted in the third round of the 2021 MLB draft, he has hit a bit of a snag in his latest stop in the White Sox organization. In 26 IP since his promotion, he has a 5.19 ERA and holds a less than stellar 4.15 BB/9. His 26 strikeouts at the higher level are a positive sign, however, so there is no reason to give up on Burke quite yet.

Harvin Mendoza, 1B (.197/.260/.352, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 3 BB, 22 K)

Mendoza had some hype after displaying an impressive hit tool in Low-A Kannapolis last year, however, he has not been able to adjust to a higher level of competition in High-A Winston-Salem. He has a .218 batting average and a below-average .665 OPS on the season. As a first base prospect, his hit tool is going to have to carry him through the minor league system.

Harvin Mendoza was 1-8 with the bases loaded.He is now 2 for 9 with this grand slam.#Dash up 5-1. Mieses, Hackenberg, and Castillo all come in to score.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Hzf1Fairsy — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 15, 2022

