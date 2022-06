White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap, June 25-26, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox' affiliates had a busy weekend down on the farm. Some of the highlights: Colson Montgomery extended his on-base streak to 35 games, Oscar Colas went 6-for-8, Davis Martin struck out nine hitters in four innings, and Duke Ellis continues to put his name on the map for the White Sox.

This and more on this weekend's minor league recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (26-46)

Saturday, June 25

Mark Payton (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, R, 2 BB, K

Eloy Jimenez (DH): 1-for-5, 2 RBI, 2 R

Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 1-for-5, RBI, 2 K

Blake Rutherford (LF): 3-for-5, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, K

Ryder Jones (3B): 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB

Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-5, HR (1), 3 RBI, R, 3 K

J.B. Olson (SP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K 12 pitches – 11 strikes

Hunter Schryver (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Declan Cronin (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Bennett Sousa (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Knights 12, Worcester Red Sox 2 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-1, RBI, BB

Eloy Jimenez (DH): 0-for-4, K

Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 1-for-4, K

Logan Glass (RF): 1-for-3, 2B, RBI, 2 K

Davis Martin (SP): 4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K 48 Pitches - 38 Strikes

Anderson Severino (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Andrew Perez (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Rafael Dolis (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

FINAL: Knights 2, Worcester Red Sox 3 | Box Score

It was a solid return to the mound with the Knights for RHP Davis Martin (@DAM_2530) today! He fanned 9 over 4 scoreless innings pitched! 💪 pic.twitter.com/pfZuxkFC9s — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 26, 2022

Last night, Logan Glass launched a three-run homer. Today, he gets us on the scoreboard with an RBI double! pic.twitter.com/2ipC58CffA — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 26, 2022

BREAKING: GLASS goes yard!!



In his first career Triple-A start, Logan Glass blasts a three-run homer! 419 feet!!! First Triple-A hit is a homer! Well done, Logan!👏 pic.twitter.com/PVqwEjuxaB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 25, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (31-38)

Saturday, June 25

D.J. Burt (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 3-for-4, RBI, R, BB, K

Craig Dedelow (LF): 2-for-5, RBI, R, 3 K

Tyler Neslony (RF): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K

Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

Moises Castillo (SS): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, K

Sean Burke (SP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K 44 Pitches - 28 Strikes

Kaleb Roper (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Fraser Ellard (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Barons 0, Rocket City Trash Pandas 4 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

D.J. Burt (3B): 2-for-4, 3 R, BB, K

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 3-for-4, RBI, R, BB, K

Craig Dedelow (LF): 2-for-5, RBI, R, 3 K

Tyler Neslony (RF): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K

Yoelquis Cespedes (CF): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB, K

Moises Castillo (SS): 2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, K

Sean Burke (SP): 3.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K 44 Pitches - 28 Strikes

Kaleb Roper (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (WIN)

Fraser Ellard (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

FINAL: Barons 8, Rocket City Trash Pandas 2 | Box Score



Jose Rodriguez slaps a single to RC, DJ Burt comes in to score the #Barons final run.They win 8-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9QZbhaGiKt — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 27, 2022

Neslony doing Neslony things. Single brings in DJ Burt. #Barons up 7-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Ie7X6AVIgf — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 27, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (36-33)

Saturday, June 25

Duke Ellis (DH): 2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 2-for-5, RBI, R

Oscar Colas (CF): 4-for-5, 2B, RBI

Ben Norman (LF): 2-for-3, 2B, RBI, R, BB, K

Brandon Bossard (2B): 1-for-4, R, K

Matthew Thompson (SP): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 K 75 pitches – 44 strikes

Everhett Hazelwood (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Karan Patel (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Luis Amaya (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Dash 6, Hudson Valley Renegades 3 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

Duke Ellis (LF): 3-for-4, RBI, R, K

Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-2, R, 2 BB

Oscar Colas (CF): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB

Adam Hackenberg (C): 1-for-4, K

Andrew Dalquist (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K 60 Pitches - 36 Strikes

Chase Plymell (RP): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Vince Vannelle (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Dash 4, Hudson Valley Renegades 1 | Box Score

35. Colson Montgomery is 0-2, but works a walk to extend his on base streak. #Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/k6TNrVSAUn — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 26, 2022

Almost to the wall by Norman and the Dash score another!



Dash 5 | Renegades 3 pic.twitter.com/LrmFZCQeVC — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 26, 2022

Colson Montgomery worked his 2nd BB of the day, and Oscar Colas with a 110 MPH 2 bagger driving him in. #Dash up 3-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kkVSOzhus7 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 26, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (28-41)

Saturday, June 25

Wilber Sanchez (SS): 2-for-4, 3B, RBI, R, BB, K

Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Colby Smelley (C): 2-for-2, R, 3 BB

Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-4, HR (7), 3 RBI, R, BB, 2 K

Jared Kelley (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K 60 Pitches – 35 Strikes

Tyson Messer (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Angel Acevado (RP): 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

Nick Gallagher (RP): 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL/10: Cannon Ballers 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 4 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

Wilber Sanchez (SS): 1-for-3, 2B, 3 RBI, BB

D.J. Gladney (1B): 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB

Wilfred Veras (3B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 R, K

Samil Polanco (2B): 1-for-4, RBI

Benyamin Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, 2B, R, BB

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-4, RBI, R

Tommy Sommer (SP): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K (WIN) 90 Pitches - 60 Strikes

Bowen Plagge (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 6, Myrtle Beach Pelicans 1 | Box Score

Wilber Sanchez doubles to RC to clear the bases. Bailey, Torres and Weaver score. 5-1 #Ballers.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/8fTxrd5wKV — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 26, 2022

Wes Kath grounds one through the shifted left side.James Beard comes in to score. #Ballers up 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/9Flh0T5Xdx — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2022

Jared Kelley starts off his night with a ꓘ.#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Y2hr9cbmpB — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 25, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (6-9)

Saturday, June 25

Cameron Butler (LF): 1-for-3, BB, 2 K

Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-3, HR (1), RBI, R, K

Victor Quezada (3B): 0-for-4, 4 K

Jeremiah Burke (SP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Dylan Burns (RP): 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 11 K

FINAL: ACL White Sox 1, ACL Dodgers 2 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Dominican Summer League White Sox (10-7)

Saturday, June 25

Guillermo Rodriguez (DH): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Erick Hernandez (CF): 0-for-2, BB, K

Loidel Chapelli (2B): 1-for-2, BB

Arxy Hernandez (3B): 1-for-4, RBI

Ryan Burrows (SS): 1-for-3, 3B, R, BB, K

Juan Oviedo (C): 2-for-3, 2 R, BB, K

Ricardo Aguilar (1B): 1-for-2, 2B, RBI, R, BB

Ricardo Brizuela (SP): 2.2 IP, 0 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Ricardo Gomez (RP): 3.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (WIN)

Juan Jimenez (RP): 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: DSL White Sox 7, DSL BAL Orange 2 | Box Score

Sunday, June 26

NO GAME SCHEDULED

