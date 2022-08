White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 6/7, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It was a busy weekend on the farm for the White Sox. Yoelquis Cespedes had a two-homer game, Jake Burger continued to hit well in Charlotte, Cristian Mena had a solid start in High-A, Bryan Ramos had two two-hit nights and Wes Kath looks like he might be getting going down in Kannapolis.

This and much more on our weekend recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (40-65)

Saturday, August 6

FINAL: Knights 9, Gwinnett Stripers 3 | Box Score

Sunday, August 7

Blake Rutherford (LF): 1-for-2, 2B, 1 R

Zach Remillard (1B): 1-for-2, 2B, RBI

Tobias Myers (SP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 1 K 38 Pitches, 19 Strikes

Vince Velasquez (RP): 0.1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB

FINAL/6: Knights 1, Gwinnett Stripers 8 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (46-56)

Saturday, August 6

FINAL/10: Barons 9, Chattanooga Lookouts 14 | Box Score

Sunday, August 7

Ivan Gonzalez (C): 2-for-3, 2B, RBI

Yoelqui Cespedes (CF): 1-for-4, 1 R

Jose Rodriguez (SS): 1-for-4

Garrett Davila (SP): 4 H, 6 ER, 6 R, 5 BB, 3 K 86 Pitches, 48 Strikes

Lincoln Henzman (RP): 2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 4 K

FINAL: Barons 1, Chattanooga Lookouts 7 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (49-53)

Saturday, August 6

FINAL: Dash 1, Brooklyn Cyclones 3 | Box Score

Sunday, August 7

Duke Ellis (LF): 3-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 2 R, 2B

Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Jason Matthews (SS): 2-for-4, 2B, 1 K, 2B

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-3, 2 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, 2B

Tommy Sommer (SP): 4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 1 R, 2 BB, 6 K 72 Pitches, 49 Strikes

Luis Amaya (RP): 1 IP, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 5, Brooklyn Cyclones 2 | Box Score

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (46-56)

Saturday, August 6

Andy Atwood (SS): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 K

Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K

Colby Smelley (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, R, K

D.J. Gladney (1B): 1-for-3, 2 RBI

Hunter Dollander (SP): 1.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K 46 Pitches, 26 Strikes

Jesus Valles (RP): 3.1 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 3, Carolina Mudcats 9 | Box Score

Sunday, August 7

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-5, HR, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2B, 2 K

Colby Selley (DH): 2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 BB

Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-5, 2B, 2 K

Victor Torres (C): 1-for-4, HR, 1 R, 1 RBI

Jared Kelley (SP): 4.2 IP, 9 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 5 K 80 Pitches, 49 Strikes

Bowen Plagge (RP): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 1 BB

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 6, Carolina Mudcats 9 | Box Score

Arizona Complex League White Sox (19-24)

Saturday, August 6

FINAL: ACL White Sox 5, ACL Dodgers 3 | Box Score

Sunday, August 7

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Dominican Summer League White Sox (23-23)

NO GAMES SCHEDULED THIS WEEKEND

