White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 13/14, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: Weekend Recap - August 13/14, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

It was a busy weekend down on the farm for the White Sox! Jose Rodriguez was the standout, homering in three consecutive ballgames. Oscar Colas added his ninth home run in short order in Birmingham, while Tim Elko (2022 Tenth Round) had a two-homer game of his own! Norge Vera made his debut in High-A, while Brooks Gosswein earned a promotion.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on this weekend's recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (43-68)

Saturday, August 13

FINAL: Knights 7, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 9 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-2, 2 BB, K

Romy Gonzalez (SS): 1-for-3, 2B, R, 2 K

Tyler Neslony (DH): 1-for-3, RBI, K

Tanner Banks (SP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K 11 Pitches, 9 Strikes

Zack Muckerhirn (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

Andrew Perez (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL: Knights 1, Lehigh Valley IronPigs 3 | Box Score

Romy Gonzalez breaks up the no-hit bid in the 8th inning with a double! pic.twitter.com/xaA8JUE2U0 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 14, 2022

Tyler Neslony continues his strong road trip! It's an RBI single to cut the 'Pigs lead in half! pic.twitter.com/fikDY2EsSB — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 14, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 clears the bases with a three-run DOUBLE!!! #LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/a7jAcP4JBs — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (47-61)

Saturday, August 13

Jose Rodriguez (2B): 2-for-4, HR (7), RBI, R

JJ Muno (RF): 1-for-3, RBI, K

Oscar Colas (CF): 0-for-4, 3 K

D.J. Burt (3B): 2-for-3

Garrett Davila (SP): 5.1 IP, 11 H, 4 ER, 2 BB, 3 K 83 Pitches, 55 Strikes

Theo Denlinger (RP): 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Luke Shilling (RP): 0.1 IP, 3 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 2, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 10 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

FINAL/12: Barons 12, Pensacola Blue Waho

Wrong URL, Please check url

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons take the lead 1-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/waSXLPBSRS — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (52-56)

Saturday, August 13

FINAL: Dash 3, Bowling Green Hot Rods 2 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-4, R

Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, R, BB

Tyler Osik (1B): 1-for-3, RBI, K

Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-4, RBI, K

Norge Vera (SP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K 20 Pitches, 14 Strikes

Everhett Hazelwood (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Chase Plymell (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Dash 2, Bowling Green Hot Rods 4 | Box Score

#WhiteSox https://twitter.com/ben_carlton1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ben_carlton1 of the #Dash ’s PBP team spoke w/ PC Danny Farquhar pregame today and Vera is still working back from shoulder stiffness. #Dash pic.twitter.com/s2XAyypfwO — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (48-60)

Saturday, August 13

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 0, Salem Red Sox 7 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

Wes Kath (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, R, BB, K

D.J. Gladney (RF): 2-for-4, RBI, 2 R

Wilfred Veras (1B): 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R

Colby Smelley (DH): 3-for-3, RBI, BB

Jared Kelley (SP): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 K 87 Pitches, 52 Strikes

Haylen Green (RP): 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K (WIN)

Liam Jenkins (RP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 4, Salem Red Sox 3 | Box Score

Congrats and good luck to Brooks Gosswein who was promoted to the Winston-Salem Dash. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) August 14, 2022

Arizona Complex League White Sox (21-27)

Saturday, August 13

Taishi Makawake (2B): 2-for-3, R

Layant Tapia (SS): 3-for-5, RBI, 2 R, K

Tim Elko (DH): 2-for-5, 2 HR (2), 4 RBI, 2 R, 2 K

Chase Krogman (RF): 3-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

Yohemy Nolasco (SP): 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Ethan Hammerberg (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

Drew McDaniel (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K 2022 Undrafted Free Agent



FINAL: ACL White Sox 7, ACL Dodgers 9 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Dominican Summer League White Sox (27-24)

Saturday, August 13

FINAL/7: DSL White Sox 4, DSL BAL Black 2 | Box Score

Sunday, August 14

NO GAME SCHEDULED

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.