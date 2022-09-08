White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Mark Payton had a two-homer, four-hit night in Charlotte, Sean Burke was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month, Jared Kelley threw four shutout innings, and Tim Elko left the ballpark in Kannapolis.
This and more on last night's recap.
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (52-79)
- Mark Payton (CF): 4-for-5, 2B, 2 HR (22), 4 RBI, 2 R
- Carlos Perez (C): 2-for-5, 2B, HR (19), RBI, 2 R, 3 K
- Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-4, RBI, R, K
- Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 3-for-4, 2 R
- Craig Dedelow (1B): 1-for-3, RBI, R, BB, 2 K
- Kyle Kubat (SP): 4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 1 K
- 73 Pitches, 44 Strikes
- Anderson Severino (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)
- Dan Winkler (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Knights 9, Nashville Sounds 8 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-72)
- Luis Mieses (LF): 2-for-3, K
- Oscar Colas (RF): 0-for-3
- Wilfred Veras (DH): 1-for-3, K
- Jared Kelley (SP): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 K
- 59 Pitches, 28 Strikes
- Emilio Vargas (RP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Caleb Freeman (RP): 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 3 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-72)
- Andy Atwood (2B): 2-for-4, R
- Ben Norman (RF): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K
- Riley Jepson (LF): 0-for-3, RBI, K
- Hunter Dollander (SP): 2.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- 50 Pitches, 38 Strikes
- Angel Acevedo (RP): 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Cooper Bradford (RP): 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 5 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-72)
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-4, BB, K
- Brooks Baldwin (3B): 1-for-4, R, BB, K
- Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-4, HR (2), 2 RBI, R
- Benyamin Bailey (LF): 2-for-3, 2B, BB, K
- Martin Carrasco (SP): 4.1 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
- 73 Pitches, 44 Strikes
- Kole Ramage (RP): 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Augusta GreenJackets 3 | Box Score
