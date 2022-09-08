White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Mark Payton had a two-homer, four-hit night in Charlotte, Sean Burke was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month, Jared Kelley threw four shutout innings, and Tim Elko left the ballpark in Kannapolis.

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (52-79)

FINAL: Knights 9, Nashville Sounds 8 | Box Score

.@MarkPayton2 is on ANOTHER PLANET!!! 🪐



SECOND HOMER OF THE GAME. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VD86UCCic8 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 8, 2022

The lead is OURS... again!



RBI SINGLE for Adam Haseley! pic.twitter.com/h6x2EwWupz — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 8, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with his 21st HOMER! pic.twitter.com/5u4xyt0l8W — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

'LOS IS MORE! 💪



Carlos Pérez just launched his 19th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/dca9XUKAKH — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 7, 2022

https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with a two-run DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/eE9kVPG1p3 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball)

Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-72)

FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 3 | Box Score

#WhiteSox #DominicanDarryl https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProjectBirmingham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProjectBirmingham, Luis Mieses breaks up the no hitter. #Barons pic.twitter.com/m17cB3A6op — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-72)

FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash. Al Womack (1B) would score on a Riley Jepson sac fly, and itâs 2-0 heading to the 2nd. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Gd2R9gjeBo — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-72)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Augusta GreenJackets 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers fans to his first HR at Atrium Health Ballpark and 2nd in his short season. 2-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3IGUr4OPSz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

