White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022

By Sox on 35th

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 7, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

Mark Payton had a two-homer, four-hit night in Charlotte, Sean Burke was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month, Jared Kelley threw four shutout innings, and Tim Elko left the ballpark in Kannapolis.

This and more on last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (52-79)

FINAL: Knights 9, Nashville Sounds 8 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/Craig_DEEDS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Craig_DEEDS! pic.twitter.com/1BqJUdmpbG

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1567667720967143424
https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with his 21st HOMER! pic.twitter.com/5u4xyt0l8W

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1567663252057858048
https://twitter.com/MarkPayton2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarkPayton2 with a two-run DOUBLE! pic.twitter.com/eE9kVPG1p3

— Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) <a href="https://twitter.com/KnightsBaseball/status/1567655170628009986

Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-72)

FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/ProjectBirmingham?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ProjectBirmingham, Luis Mieses breaks up the no hitter. #Barons #WhiteSox #DominicanDarryl pic.twitter.com/m17cB3A6op

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567698636892520450
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kXn9eJy13K

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567696598074900480

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-72)

FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 5 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/fY0crDn7by

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567613150404427779
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash trail 5-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/otr2puZl5T

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567611693433233409
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash. Al Womack (1B) would score on a Riley Jepson sac fly, and itâs 2-0 heading to the 2nd. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Gd2R9gjeBo

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567609870337064963

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-72)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 2, Augusta GreenJackets 3 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers fans to his first HR at Atrium Health Ballpark and 2nd in his short season. 2-0.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/3IGUr4OPSz

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567669332011778051

