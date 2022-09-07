White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
The Knights took a no-hitter into the seventh while Logan Glass continued his hot streak at the plate and Tommy Sommer pitched six strong innings for Winston-Salem.
This and more on the latest recap!
Minor League Statistics
- Triple-A Charlotte Statistics
- Double-A Birmingham Statistics
- High-A Winston-Salem Statistics
- Low-A Kannapolis Statistics
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (51-79)
- Mark Payton (CF): 0-for-3, BB
- Lenyn Sosa (2B): 1-for-4, RBI
- Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 2-for-4, 2 R
- Craig Dedelow (1B): 0-for-1, R, 2 BB
- Zach Remillard (3B): 2-for-3, 2B, R, RBI
- J.B. Olson (SP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- 19 pitches, 11 strikes
- Jason Bilous (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)
FINAL: Knights 4, Nashville Sounds 0 | Box Score
Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-71)
- Bryan Ramos (3B): 1-for-2
- Colson Montgomery (SS): 0-for-2
- Oscar Colas (RF): 2-for-2
- Matthew Thompson (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K
- 61 Pitches, 43 Strikes
- Luke Shilling (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 2 | Box Score
High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-71)
- Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-5, RBI
- Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, RBI, BB, 2 K
- Andy Atwood (SS): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jason Matthews (3B): 2-for-4, R
- Tommy Sommer (SP): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- 77 Pitches, 53 Strikes
- Chase Plymell (RP): 1.2 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (LOSS)
FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 6 | Box Score
Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-71)
- Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 1-for-5, 2 K
- Brooks Baldwin (DH): 1-for-4, R, K
- Tim Elko (1B): 1-for-3, BB
- Logan Glass (CF): 1-for-3, 2B, BB, K
- Manuel Veloz (SP): 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 K (LOSS)
- 62 Pitches, 35 Strikes
- Jesus Valles (RP): 3.1 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 8 K
FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Augusta GreenJackets 6 | Box Score
Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.
Local
Copyright RSN