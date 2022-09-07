White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

The Knights took a no-hitter into the seventh while Logan Glass continued his hot streak at the plate and Tommy Sommer pitched six strong innings for Winston-Salem.

This and more on the latest recap! 

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (51-79)

FINAL: Knights 4, Nashville Sounds 0 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights win 4-0. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ZEuPQpFe5x

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567332556969762817

    Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-71)

    FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 2 | Box Score

    https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons were cut short tonight after 5.Not much offense happened.3 hits and no runs for BHam.Colas singled twice and was doubled up twice, and Ramos was erased on a failed double steal/hit and run. They lose 2-0 in an abbreviated affair. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xTDhUckVgs

    — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567347181559988226

    High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-71)

    FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 6 | Box Score

    https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/v5fJ6G19yl

    — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567336970833072131
    https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash retake the lead 2-1, but it is the last run they would score as they fall 6-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kBILZoD945

    — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567337586250711040
    https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/RJ3aJaMRFk

    — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567341408347983874

    Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-71)

    FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Augusta GreenJackets 6 | Box Score

    https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers had 6 hits that were largely scattered.Logan Glass had the lone XBH on the night, as they are shut down 6-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EVQPzRtF1t

    — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1567335682120482818

