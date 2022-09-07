White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 6, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

The Knights took a no-hitter into the seventh while Logan Glass continued his hot streak at the plate and Tommy Sommer pitched six strong innings for Winston-Salem.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This and more on the latest recap!

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (51-79)

FINAL: Knights 4, Nashville Sounds 0 | Box Score

RBI SINGLE! Lenyn Sosa comes through in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/bqhd36XKEG — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) September 7, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (56-71)

FINAL: Barons 0, Chattanooga Lookouts 2 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Barons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Barons were cut short tonight after 5.Not much offense happened.3 hits and no runs for BHam.Colas singled twice and was doubled up twice, and Ramos was erased on a failed double steal/hit and run. They lose 2-0 in an abbreviated affair. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/xTDhUckVgs — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (56-71)

FINAL: Dash 2, Brooklyn Cyclones 6 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dash?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dash retake the lead 2-1, but it is the last run they would score as they fall 6-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/kBILZoD945 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Low-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (56-71)

FINAL: Cannon Ballers 1, Augusta GreenJackets 6 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ballers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ballers had 6 hits that were largely scattered.Logan Glass had the lone XBH on the night, as they are shut down 6-1. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/EVQPzRtF1t — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox)

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.