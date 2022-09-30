White Sox Farm Report: September 28, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 28, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Jordan Lazowski of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season.

The final day of the minor league season for the White Sox has come and gone -- Sean Burke made his second AAA start, Lenyn Sosa and Tyler Neslony each made some final impressions, and Jonathan Stiever made yet another scoreless appearance.



This, and more, in last night's recap.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-92)

Adam Haseley (LF): 1-for-5, R, K

Jake Burger (DH): 0-for-5, 2 K

Lenyn Sosa (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, 2 K

Tyler Neslony (CF): 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

Nick Ciuffo (C): 2-for-4, HR (5), RBI, R, K

Craig Dedelow (1B): 2-for-3, HR (5), RBI, R, BB

Sean Burke (SP): 3.1 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 3 BB, 2 K 65 Pitches, 37 Strikes

Jonathan Stiever (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Anderson Severino (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Jason Bilous (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Lane Ramsey (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Knights 5, Durham Bulls 9 | Box Score

