White Sox Farm Report: September 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
- Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 27, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
In a tough night for the Charlotte Knights, Oscar Colas had an RBI single and Craig Dedelow had an outstanding inning on the mound.
This and more in last night's recap.
Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-91)
- Oscar Colas (RF): 1-for-4, RBI, 3 K
- Jake Burger (3B): 0-for-4
- Tyler Neslony: 1-for-2, R
- Blake Rutherford: 1-for-4
- Lincoln Henzman (SP): 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- 19 pitches, 13 strikes
- Sammy Peralta (RP): 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 2 BB, 2 K (LOSS)
- Craig Dedelow (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: Knights 1, Durham Bulls 10 | Box Score
