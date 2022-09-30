White Sox Farm Report: September 27, 2022

By Sox on 35th

White Sox Farm Report: September 27, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

  • ​​​​​Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: September 27, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Nicole Reitz of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.

In a tough night for the Charlotte Knights, Oscar Colas had an RBI single and Craig Dedelow had an outstanding inning on the mound.

This and more in last night's recap.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Minor League Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (58-91)

FINAL: Knights 1, Durham Bulls 10 | Box Score

https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/g23O2ZOm4n

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1574930291172392960
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knights?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knights lose 10-1.The only run scored on this Oscar Colas single, his 4th RBI. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/D3LVZeQ370

— White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) <a href="https://twitter.com/dailywhitesox/status/1574927889237098496

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us